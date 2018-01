Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd:

* ‍CO PROPOSES TO OFFER UP TO 40 MILLION PLACING SHARES​ FOR SUBSCRIPTION

* ‍MAXIMUM GROSS PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL BE HK$160 MILLION ​

* ‍PLACING PRICE OF HK$4 PER PLACING SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)