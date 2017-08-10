FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chinook Energy reports Q2 results
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Chinook Energy reports Q2 results

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc-

* Chinook Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Chinook Energy Inc says production during Q2 of 2017 averaged 3,638 boe/d, an increase of 3.5% from previous quarter

* Chinook Energy Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share basic and diluted $ 0.01​

* Chinook Energy Inc qtrly average daily production 3,638 boe/d versus 5,169 boe/d

* Chinook Energy Inc says still expect to meet 2017 guidance production of 4,200 - 4,300 boe/d

* Sees FY capital expenditures $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

