FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Chiome Bioscience says receipt of formal notification associated with option license agreements of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 26, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chiome Bioscience says receipt of formal notification associated with option license agreements of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Chiome Bioscience Inc

* Says co receives two formal notifications from ADC Therapeutics SA in respect of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b

* In regard to LIV-1205, co grants ADC Therapeutics SA exclusive rights of development, manufacture and sales of LIV-1205 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)

* Says co will receive an undisclosed up-front payment following execution of the definitive license agreement for LIV-1205

* In regard to LIV-2008b, ADC Therapeutics has advised it will not exercise the option to develop an ADC and co will continue to make efforts to develop and outlicense thereafter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6qZykA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.