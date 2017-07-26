FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill says gets follow-up subpoena related to illness incidents - SEC filing
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill says gets follow-up subpoena related to illness incidents - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - received a follow-up subpoena on July 19, requesting information

* Chipotle Mexican Grill says follow-up subpoena sought information related to illness incidents associated with a single Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Virginia

* Chipotle Mexican Grill says it intends to continue to fully cooperate in the investigation

* Chipotle - sales trends in H2 of July 2017 have been adversely impacted by news regarding norovirus incident in co's restaurant in sterling, virginia‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2v7CeKp) Further company coverage:

