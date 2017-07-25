FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Chipotle posts Q2 earnings per share $2.32
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Chipotle posts Q2 earnings per share $2.32

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle second quarter diluted EPS increased 167 pct on comparable restaurant sales increase of 8.1 pct and revenue growth of 17.1 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $2.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased 17.1 pct to $1.17 billion

* Chipotle Mexican - ‍completion of a forensic investigation into previously-disclosed payment card security incident involving Chipotle restaurants​

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 8.1 pct

* Qtrly food costs were 34.1 pct of revenue, a decrease of 10 basis points as compared to Q2 of 2016

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees ‍2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high single digits​

* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 18.8% from 15.5 pct

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees ‍195 - 210 new restaurant openings for 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle - ‍updated findings from investigation confirmed original time frames for security incident listed for almost 99 pct of restaurants

* Chipotle - ‍for 1.2 pct of restaurants affected by security incident, time frames slightly broadened from initial listing, still within March 24 to April 18

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍two additional restaurants have been added to list of restaurants affected by security incident in Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.