FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chipotle reports Q3 earnings per share $0.69
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Chipotle reports Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle third quarter diluted EPS increased 155 pct on 8.8 pct revenue growth

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly ‍revenue increased 8.8 pct to $1.13 billion​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 1.0 percent​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for full year 2017, management expects comparable restaurant sales increases of about 6.5 pct​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly ‍food costs were 35.0 pct of revenue, a decrease of 10 basis points as compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 16.1 pct from 14.1 pct​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for fy 2017, management expects new restaurant openings slightly below low end of previously-disclosed range of 195 to 210​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for 2018, management expects 130 to 150 new restaurant openings​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly EPS included ‍$0.64 impact from estimated charges recorded related to data security incident​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly EPS also included ‍approximately $0.13 of impacts from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.