BRIEF-Chipotle Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.55

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWS 182% TO $1.55 ON REVENUE INCREASE OF 7.3%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 7.3% TO $1.1 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.32, REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR QUARTER

* QTRLY FOOD COSTS WERE 34.3% OF REVENUE, A DECREASE OF 70 BASIS POINTS AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* SEES FOR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES FOR 2018, 130 - 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS

* RESTAURANT LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN WAS 14.9% IN QUARTER, AN IMPROVEMENT FROM 13.5% IN Q4 OF 2016

* NET INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED A $6.0 MILLION BENEFIT ($0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE) FOR CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LAW

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS LOWER INCOME TAX RATE FROM TAX LAW CHANGE WILL RESULT IN SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $40 TO $50 MILLION IN 2018

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL - PLAN TO INVEST TAX SAVINGS ON ONE-TIME CASH BONUS, ONE-TIME STOCK BONUSES TO STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: