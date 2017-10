Aug 14 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International - ‍on august 9, co entered into amendment to second amended, restated employment agreement with CEO Stephen P. Joyce

* Choice Hotels International Inc - ‍amendment advances termination date of agreement to September 11, 2017 from May 25, 2018 - SEC filing​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wWK46E) Further company coverage: