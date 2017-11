Nov 7 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports continued growth for the third quarter of 2017

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍reported rental revenue of $206.8 million, increase of $10.5 million or 5.3 pct compared with $196.3 million in Q3 ​

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍reported funds from operations per unit of $0.263​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: