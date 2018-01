Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT REVISES ASSET ACQUISITION PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING FIRM FOR 950 MILLION YUAN ($148.44 million) VIA CASH Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DoFfqc; bit.ly/2DqtW0J Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)