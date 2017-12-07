BRIEF-Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery unit to issue 4.3 mln shares to individual

Dec 7(Reuters) - Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd

* Says co’s Chongqing-based machinery unit will issue 4.3 million shares to an individual, Xu Zhengming, at the price of 7.35 yuan per share

* Says Xu Zhengming will raise stake in the unit to 29.4 percent (15.3 million shares) from 23.1 percent (11 million shares) and become the unit’s top shareholder

* Says co’s stake in the unit will be diluted to 24.7 percent (12.9 million shares) from 26.9 percent (12.9 million shares)

