Nov 3 (Reuters) - CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES LTD:

* CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES - ‍CONCLUDED DEAL TO PURCHASE 8 ARIZONA WHOLESALERS AND BUTCHERIES STORES IN KWAZULU-NATAL, AFTER APPROVAL FROM COMPETITION COMMISSION OF SOUTH AFRICA ​

* CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES - ‍WILL ACQUIRE ARIZONA AS GOING CONCERN FOR CONSIDERATION OF R100 MILLION AND VALUE OF BUSINESS' INVENTORY, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​