Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* CHORUS AVIATION ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* CHORUS AVIATION - UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE FROM CO AND SELL TO PUBLIC 11.6 MILLION SHARES OF CHORUS AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $8.60/SHARE

* CHORUS AVIATION - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND GROWTH OF CHORUS AVIATION CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: