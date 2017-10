BRIEF-Chr. Hansen ‍Q3 EBIT ex-items EUR 81.6 mln, above expectations​

July 5 (Reuters) - CHR. HANSEN:

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2016/17 HAS BEEN NARROWED TO UPPER END OF RANGE COMPARED TO ANNOUNCEMENT OF 6 APRIL 2017​

* ‍2016/2017 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH: 9-10% (PREVIOUSLY 8-10%)​​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 278.4 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 279 MILLION)

* Q3 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 81.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 79.4 MILLION)

* ‍HAVE DECIDED TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND TOTALING EUR 100 MILLION (DKK 5.64 PER SHARE)​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID OUT ON 13 JULY 2017​