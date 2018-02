BRIEF-Christian Dior Group FY Revenue Up 11% At 43.7 Billion Euros

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Christian Dior:

* CHRISTIAN DIOR GROUP RECORDED REVENUE OF 43.7 BILLION EUROS IN 2017, AN INCREASE OF 11% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* CAUTIOUSLY CONFIDENT FOR 2018

* PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS REACHED 8,373 MILLION EUROS IN 2017, AN INCREASE OF 15%

* DIVIDEND OF 5 EUROS PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED IN RESPECT OF 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.24 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SEES CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL BUSINESS GROUPS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)