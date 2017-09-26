BRIEF-Chromadex announces top-line results of its second human clinical trial

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:
* Chromadex announces top-line results of its second human clinical trial
* Chromadex Corp - results from trial demonstrated that NR produced statistically significant increases in blood NAD+ compared to placebo
* Chromadex Corp - initial results of Niagen nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) confirmed NR significantly raises co-enzyme NAD+ over 8-weeks
* Chromadex Corp - study establishes effective dose range and validates safety for Niagen nicotinamide riboside chloride in 140 humans over an 8-week period
* Chromadex Corp - study confirms not only efficacy in raising NAD+, but also definitively documents safety of daily use of NR