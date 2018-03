March 8 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* Q4 SALES ROSE 69 PERCENT TO $7.5 MILLION

* Q4 REPORTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY NON-CASH CHARGE OF $3.4 MILLION RELATED TO STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA PER SHARE WAS A LOSS OF $0.10