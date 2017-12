BRIEF-Chuang's China Investments To Purchase Sale Shares And Share Loan From ‍CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chuang’s China Investments Ltd:

* ‍CCIL BOARD AND CC BOARD SAYS ON 7 DECEMBER 2017, CC AND CCIL ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT​

* CONSIDERATION OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS ABOUT HK$336 MILLION

* PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A NET GAIN TO CCIL GROUP OF ABOUT HK$1.5 MILLION

* ‍CHUANG‘S CHINA INVESTMENTS (CC) AGREED TO PURCHASE OR PROCURE PURCHASE OF, SALE SHARES AND SALE LOAN​

* ‍CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (CCIL)AGREED TO SELL OR PROCURE SALE OF SALE SHARES AND SALE LOAN​