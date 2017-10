Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* Chubb announces consent solicitation for holders of Chubb Ina Holdings Inc’s 6.8pct debentures due 2031

* Chubb Ltd - consent solicitation to terminate, replacement capital covenant dated as of March 29, 2007 entered into originally by Chubb Corporation

* Chubb Ltd - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern daylight savings time on Friday, August 18, 2017