BRIEF-Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore’s DBS bank

* Chubb Ltd says entered into a 15-year distribution agreement with DBS bank, largest banking group in southeast asia

* Chubb Ltd - ‍Chubb will distribute general insurance products on an exclusive or preferred basis through multiple DBS banking channels​

* Chubb Ltd - ‍partnership covers five markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and China​