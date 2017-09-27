FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Chubb Ltd - ‍insured losses for Hurricane Harvey are currently estimated at approximately $650 million pre-tax, or $520 million after tax

* Chubb Ltd - ‍losses for Hurricane Irma are currently estimated to range from $800 million to $950 million pre-tax, or $640 million to $760 million after tax.​

* Chubb Ltd - announced ‍preliminary loss estimates in Q3 of 2017 attributable to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

