BRIEF-Chubb, on Oct 25, Chubb Ltd, Chubb Bermuda Insurance, among others, entered into amended, restated credit agreement
October 30, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 8 hours

BRIEF-Chubb, on Oct 25, Chubb Ltd, Chubb Bermuda Insurance, among others, entered into amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* Chubb ltd - ‍ on October 25, Chubb limited, Chubb Bermuda insurance, among others, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing​

* Chubb-Credit agreement is unsecured, provides for upto $1 billion availability, all of which may be used for issuance of letters of credit, revolving loans​

* Chubb ltd - ‍subject to obtaining additional commitments, Chubb may increase availability under credit agreement by up to an additional $1.0 billion

* Chubb ltd - ‍credit agreement amended and restated Chubb’s prior $1.0 billion syndicated credit agreement, dated as of November 6, 2012​

* Chubb ltd - ‍terms and conditions of credit agreement are substantially similar to provisions in prior credit agreement​

* Chubb ltd - ‍credit agreement is scheduled to expire on October 25, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2zREHqF) Further company coverage:


