BRIEF-Chubb provides net insurance and net reinsurance loss estimates for Hurricane Maria & Mexican earthquakes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd
* Chubb estimates maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses for Hurricane Maria of $220 million pre-tax, or approximately $200 million after tax; net loss estimate for Mexican earthquakes is $25 million pre-tax, or approximately $24 million after tax
* Chubb - natural catastrophe net insured losses in q3, other than those previously announced for Harvey, Irma, estimated at about $107 million pre-tax
* Chubb - natural catastrophe net insured losses in q3, other than those previously announced for Harvey, Irma, estimated at about $107 million pre-tax