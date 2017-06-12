FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb raises terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity ‍to $150 mln ​
June 12, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chubb raises terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity ‍to $150 mln ​

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* ‍Will offer increased insurance capacity of up to us$150m/ eur 150m (previously us$100m/ eur 100m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks

* New increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures

* Has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300 pct in the last two years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

