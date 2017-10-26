FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb reports Q3 operating loss $0.13/shr
October 26, 2017 / 9:03 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Chubb reports Q3 operating loss $0.13/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb reports third quarter per share net loss and operating loss of $(0.15) and $(0.13), respectively, including catastrophe losses of $3.27 per share, in line with midpoint of preannounced estimates

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.13

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd qtrly ‍net premiums written $7,902 million versus $7,573 million ​

* Chubb Ltd - ‍pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, were $1,893 million in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

