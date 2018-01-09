FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL says filing of patent infringement lawsuit and petition for provisional disposition order
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 9, 2018 / 6:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL says filing of patent infringement lawsuit and petition for provisional disposition order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL Co Ltd :

* Says it filed an application for assisting intervention with Zenyaku Kogyo Co Ltd in a lawsuit that Genentech Inc filed, wherein the plaintiff demands prohibition of sales etc. of Rituxan® Injection, against Sandoz K.K and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

* Says the company has also filed an application for assisting intervention in a petition for provisional disposition order that has been filed with the lawsuit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/udrkz9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.