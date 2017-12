BRIEF-Churchill Downs announces pricing of $400 mln senior secured term loan B due 2024

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B DUE 2024 AND $500 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - $700 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2022 TO REPLACE CDI‘S EXISTING $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - CDI ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B DUE 2024

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - NOTES WERE PRICED TO REFLECT AN ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF 4.75% AND TERM LOAN B WAS PRICED AT LIBOR PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 & RAISED AMOUNT OF NOTES OFFERED & SOLD FROM $300 MILLION TO $500 MILLION