Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp:

* CI FINANCIAL AMENDS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CI FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED TO 20 MILLION

* CI FINANCIAL SAYS EXPECTED PURCHASES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JAN 19, TO TERMINATE ON JUNE 17