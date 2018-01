Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp:

* CI FINANCIAL REPORTS ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* CI FINANCIAL CORP - PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF $143.7 BILLION AND TOTAL ASSETS OF $186.3 BILLION

* CI FINANCIAL - AUM GREW BY $25.8 BILLION OR 21.9% IN 2017, AND DECREASED 0.3% IN MONTH OF DECEMBER

* CI FINANCIAL - AVERAGE AUM FOR Q4 WERE $142.5 BILLION, VERSUS $120.3 BILLION FOR Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: