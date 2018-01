BRIEF-CIBC to Issue NVCC Preferred Shares

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC - DEAL WITH UNDERWRITERS LED BY CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS FOR ISSUE OF 16 MILLION BASEL III-COMPLIANT NON-CUMULATIVE RATE RESET CLASS A PREFERRED SHARES

* CIBC - TO ISSUE ‍ BASEL III-COMPLIANT NON-CUMULATIVE RATE RESET CLASS A PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 47 AT $25.00/SERIES 47 SHARE TO RAISE $400 MILLION​

* CIBC - ‍CIBC WILL MAKE AN APPLICATION TO LIST SERIES 47 SHARES AS OF CLOSING DATE ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE​