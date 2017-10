Sept 21 (Reuters) - CIBOX INTER@CTIVE SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 310‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 218,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 57,000 VERSUS EUR 600,000 YEAR AGO

* CORPORATE PERSPECTIVES: STRENGTHENING POSITIONS ON MOBILITY AND STORAGE MARKETS; DEVELOPMENT OF EUROPEAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)