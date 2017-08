Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cidara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cidara therapeutics inc - ‍announces publication of results from in vivo study investigating novel antifungal CD101 in intra-abdominal candidiasis (IAC)​

* Cidara - ‍data in antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy showed CD101 has superior tissue and lesion penetration versus current standard of care​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: