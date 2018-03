BRIEF-Cie Du Bois Sauvage FY Net Income Group Share Up At 45.3‍​ Million Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE - RESULTS FY 2017

* ‍PROPOSED GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 7.60 PER SHARE (+1.1% VERSUS 2016)​

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 45.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DISPOSALS, CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE AND DEPRECIATIONS EUR 51.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 207.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 198.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIDENT IN QUALITY OF GROUP’S ASSETS AND CAUTIOUS ABOUT SHORT/MEDIUM TERM OUTLOOK‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)