Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp:

* CIENA REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $744.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $736.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.32

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍AUTHORIZED A PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE UP TO $300 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK THROUGH END OF FISCAL 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: