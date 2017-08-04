FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Cigna Corp Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Cigna Corp Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong second quarter 2017 results, raises outlook

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91

* Q2 revenue $10.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.27 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $3.15

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $9.75 to $10.05

* Cigna Corp sees ‍2017 total revenue growth 3% to 4%​

* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 total government medical care ratio ‍84.5% to 85.5%​

* Cigna Corp sees FY total commercial medical care ratio ‍80.5% to 81.5%​

* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 global health care operating expense ratio ‍20.5% to 21.5%​

* Cigna Corp qtrly global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.59 billion at June 30, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016‍​

* Cigna Corp sees 2017 ‍global medical customer growth between 500,000 to 600,000 customers​

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item benefit of $47 million after-tax, or $0.18 per share​

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item associated with terminated merger agreement with Anthem​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.79, revenue view $41.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.