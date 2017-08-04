BRIEF-Cigna Corp Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp
* Cigna reports strong second quarter 2017 results, raises outlook
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91
* Q2 revenue $10.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.27 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.15
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $9.75 to $10.05
* Cigna Corp sees 2017 total revenue growth 3% to 4%
* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 total government medical care ratio 84.5% to 85.5%
* Cigna Corp sees FY total commercial medical care ratio 80.5% to 81.5%
* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 global health care operating expense ratio 20.5% to 21.5%
* Cigna Corp qtrly global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.59 billion at June 30, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016
* Cigna Corp sees 2017 global medical customer growth between 500,000 to 600,000 customers
* Cigna Corp - Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item benefit of $47 million after-tax, or $0.18 per share
* Cigna Corp - Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item associated with terminated merger agreement with Anthem
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.79, revenue view $41.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: