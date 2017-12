BRIEF-Cigna Entered Into Fifth Amended And Restated Revolving Credit Agreement With Lenders

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP - ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AND LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS

* CIGNA CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES CO‘S FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AND LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 12, 2014

* CIGNA CORP - UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, CO CAN BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BILLION FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* CIGNA SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION TO INCREASE FACILITY AMOUNT UP TO $2.0 BILLION