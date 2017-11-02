FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cigna reports Q3 earnings of $2.21/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cigna reports Q3 earnings of $2.21/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong third quarter 2017 results, raises outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $2.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.18 billion

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.83

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $10.20 to $10.40

* Cigna Corp sees ‍ 2017 full year total commercial medical care ratio 80 percent to 81 percent​

* Cigna corp sees ‍ 2017 total revenue growth of approximately 4 percent​

* Cigna corp sees 2017 total government medical care ratio ‍​ 84.5 percent to 85.5 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $10.03, revenue view $41.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q3 shareholders’ net income included special item charges of $215 million after-tax, or $0.85 per share​

* Cigna Corp - ‍global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.52 billion at September 30, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016​

* Cigna - ‍charges of $215 million after-tax, or $0.85 per share in quarter predominantly associated with early extinguishment of debt​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $10.03, revenue view $41.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cigna Corp sees ‍2017 full year global health care operating expense ratio approximately 21 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.