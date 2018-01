BRIEF-Cigna Says Reaffirms Projected FY2017 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Operations, Which Remains In Range Of $2.60 Bln To $2.65 Bln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA SAYS REAFFIRMS PROJECTED FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, WHICH REMAINS IN RANGE OF $2.60 BILLION TO $2.65 BILLION

* - SHAREHOLDERS’ NET INCOME FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.115 BILLION TO $2.165 BILLION

* CIGNA SAYS ESTIMATED FY 2017 RESULTS INCLUDES ESTIMATED IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION OF $260 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S