BRIEF-Cimarex Intends To Invest $1.3 Bln - $1.4 Bln On Drilling And Completion Of 127 Net Wells During 2018

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co:

* CIMAREX RELEASES 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS; GIVES PRODUCTION AND EXPENSE GUIDANCE

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - ANNOUNCED PROJECTED 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL OF $1.6 BILLION - $1.7 BILLION

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - FOR 2018, TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION IS PROJECTED TO AVERAGE 211,000 -221,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - ‍ Q1 2018 OUTPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 198-207 MBOE PER DAY​

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - Q4 2018 OIL PRODUCTION IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE 29 PERCENT -34 PERCENT OVER Q4 2017 LEVELS.

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - ‍OIL PRODUCTION IN Q1 EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT THREE PERCENT FROM Q4 2017 LEVELS, WITH NATURAL GAS AND NGL EXPECTED TO BE FLAT​

* CIMAREX ENERGY CO - INTENDS TO INVEST $1.3 BILLION - $1.4 BILLION ON DRILLING AND COMPLETION OF 127 NET WELLS DURING 2018