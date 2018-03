Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cimb Group Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE ‍ 4.52​ BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET ‍ PROFIT 1.06 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 4.31‍​ BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 854.4 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSED A SINGLE-TIER SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.00 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2osHuna) Further company coverage: