Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cimb Group Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ‍1.13 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE ‍4.42 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 4.12 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.02 BILLION RGT

* CET1 RATIO WAS 12.0% AS OF SEPT 30, 2017

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR KEY FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2017‍​

* “WE MAINTAIN OUR CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK”

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 2.60 BILLION RGT VERSUS 2.45 BILLION RGT