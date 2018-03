BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

March 2 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc:

* CINCINNATI BELL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍JOHN M. ZRNO WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* SAYS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD PHIL COX RESIGNED

* COX WILL STEP DOWN FROM ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍BOARD NOMINATED PRESIDENT AND CEO, LEIGH R. FOX, TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* ‍ AT CLOSE OF HAWAIIAN TELCOM DEAL, CO WILL EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS​