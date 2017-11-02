BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell reports qtrly revenue of $289 mln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati bell reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $289 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cincinnati bell inc - ‍updated 2017 guidance reflects contributions from OnX​

* Cincinnati bell inc sees ‍2017 adjusted ebitda of about $305 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue of $1.35 billion - $1.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: