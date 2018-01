Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cinedigm Corp:

* CINEDIGM ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH LEADING CHINESE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY STARRISE MEDIA TO RELEASE FILMS IN CHINA AND NORTH AMERICA

* CINEDIGM - AS PART OF DEAL, CO TO ALSO DISTRIBUTE CHINESE FILMS IN NORTH AMERICA

* CINEDIGM - ‍IN ADDITION, TWO COS TO EVALUATE OPPORTUNITIES TO JOINTLY PRODUCE CHINESE/AMERICAN FILM CO-PRODUCTIONS​