Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources LP:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 4.4 PERCENT TO $128.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* FOR 2018 MAINTENANCE OF BUSINESS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PLANNED TO BE IN RANGE OF $13 MILLION TO $15 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT INTERNATIONAL PRICES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN 2% IN 2018​

* ‍EXPANSION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PLANNED TO BE IN RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION IN 2018​