FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 mln up 1.2%
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 10:53 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 mln up 1.2%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner Resources LP - qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 million increased 1.2% over prior-year Q3​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍earnings per unit of $0.460 for quarter​

* Ciner Resources - ‍maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $10 million to $12 million for full year - SEC filing​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $17 million to $20 million for full year​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AeebYO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.