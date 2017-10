BRIEF-Cineworld Group says interim dividend 6 pence per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 6 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 REVENUE AT 420.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 356.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX INCREASED BY 23.5% TO £42.0M

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 48.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 30.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA AT 84.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 70.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 17.8% ON A STATUTORY BASIS AND 12.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* H1 ADMISSIONS GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 50.7M

* "REMAIN CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING A PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS"