Feb 20 (Reuters) - CINEWORLD GROUP PLC:

* RESULTS OF RUMP PLACING

* BANKS PROCURED SUBSCRIBERS FOR 40,383,167 SHARES FOR WHICH VALID ACCEPTANCES WERE NOT RECEIVED, REPRESENTING ABOUT 3.69 PERCENT OF TOTAL NEW SHARES​

