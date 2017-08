June 9 (Reuters) - CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB

* CINNOBER IMPLEMENTS A STOCK SPLIT (3:1)

* ‍AFTER SPLIT, NUMBER OF SHARES IN COMPANY WILL AMOUNT TO 22,441,105, EACH WITH A QUOTA VALUE OF SEK 0.33​

* SPLIT MEANS THAT EACH EXISTING SHARE WILL BE DIVIDED INTO THREE SHARES OF SAME TYPE (3: 1)

* RECORDING DAY FOR STOCK SPLIT IS JUNE 19, 2017.