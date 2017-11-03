BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍it has entered a new three-year, US$20.0 million senior secured term credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce​

* Cipher - ‍proceeds will be used to fully repay remaining balance on senior secured notes with investment funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍credit facility has a maturity date of November 2, 2020​